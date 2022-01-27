Global Intragastric Balloons Market to Claim 10.2% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Intragastric Balloons market was valued at US$ 28 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 56 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2027.

An intragastric balloon is a newer kind of weight-loss procedure. A saline-filled silicone balloon is placed in your stomach, which helps you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat. It also makes you feel fuller faster.

An intragastric balloon may be an option if: 1) Your body mass index (BMI) is between 30 and 40; 2) You’re willing to commit to healthy lifestyle changes and regular medical follow-up, as well as to participate in behavioral therapy; 3)You have not had any previous stomach or esophageal surgery.

Global Intragastric Balloons Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Intragastric Balloons Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-intragastric-balloons-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Clinical Services

Clinic

Others

Table of Content:

1 Intragastric Balloons Market Overview

2 Intragastric Balloons Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Intragastric Balloons Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Intragastric Balloons Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Intragastric Balloons Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315