Global Laser Marking Equipment Industry to Mark USD 3401.8 Mn by 2027

The global Laser Marking Equipment market was valued at US$ 2408.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3401.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Laser marking is a methods to leave marks on an object, which also includes color change due to chemical/molecular alteration, charring, foaming, melting, ablation, and more. The technique does not involve the use of inks, nor does it involve tool bits which contact the engraving surface and wear out, giving it an advantage over alternative engraving or marking technologies where inks or bit heads have to be replaced regularly.

Laser marking is typically used for processes such as applying labels with bar codes, date codes, QR codes, serial numbers, part numbers or adding copyright / trademarks and logos to a number of different surfaces in many industries. Another popular use is the addition of a date value being added to materials such as metals and plastics; this could be used as a best before date or maintenance due date, etc. Additionally laser marking is useful in the creation of ID and smartcards offering high degrees of fraud prevention. Laser marking offers advantages over other marking methods of mark durability, lower use of consumables, repeatability and reductions in process times. Laser marking is extremely popular in the manufacturing industry and is widely integrated into sub-processes across the production line.

Global Laser Marking Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Laser Marking Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Coherent, Ipg Photonics, Trumpf, Beamer Laser Marking Systems, Beijing Kaitian Tech, Couth, Epilog Laser, Eurolaser, Foba, Gravotech Marking, Hans Yueming Laser, Han’s Laser Technology Industry, Keyence, Laserstar Technologies, Mecco, Photoscribe Technologies, Rmi Laser and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Fiber Laser

CO₂ Laser

Solid-state Laser

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Electronics and Semicondutor Industry

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Others

Table of Content:

1 Laser Marking Equipment Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Laser Marking Equipment Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Laser Marking Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

