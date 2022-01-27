Medicinal Mushroom Market is expected to reach US$ 91190 million revenues by 2027

The global Medicinal Mushroom market was valued at US$ 52970 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 91190 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027.

Medicinal mushroom are those fungi which produce medically significant metabolites or can be induced to produce such metabolites using biotechnology. The range of medically active compounds that have been identified include antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, cholesterol inhibitors, psychotropic drugs, immunosuppressants and even fungicides.

Most of the benefits that have been attributed to mushrooms and that have been investigated, and studied through the scientific method are those that have been recognized to produce metabolites that inhibit or can destroy cancer cells. Most species that produce these novel compounds do so by what is referred to as immunomodulation, the modification, by suppressing or enhancing immune system and is utilized in treatment of cancerous growth.

Global Medicinal Mushroom Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Medicinal Mushroom Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Bonduelle, The Mushroom Company, Modern Mushroom Farms, Banken Champignons, Delftree Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Hughes Mushrooms, Scelta Mushrooms, Weikfield, Monterey Mushrooms, AlohaMedicinals, Mycolivia, MycoMedica and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Shiitake

Reishi

Maitake

Chaga

Cordyceps

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical

Others

