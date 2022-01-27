Microfluidics Device Market to Garner USD 19160 Million by 2027 at 15.8% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Microfluidics Device market was valued at US$ 6671.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 19160 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2027.

Microfluidics deals with the behaviour, precise control and manipulation of fluids that are geometrically constrained to a small, typically sub-millimeter, scale at which capillary penetration governs mass transport. It is a multidisciplinary field at the intersection of engineering, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology, with practical applications in the design of systems in which low volumes of fluids are processed to achieve multiplexing, automation, and high-throughput screening.

Advances in microfluidics technology are revolutionizing molecular biology procedures for enzymatic analysis (e.g., glucose and lactate assays), DNA analysis (e.g., polymerase chain reaction and high-throughput sequencing), and proteomics. The basic idea of microfluidic biochips is to integrate assay operations such as detection, as well as sample pre-treatment and sample preparation on one chip.

Global Microfluidics Device Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Microfluidics Device Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, Dolomite Centre, Micronit Microfluidics, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson And Company and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Glass

Polymer

Silicon

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Environmental and Industrial

Others

