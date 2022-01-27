Military Airborne Radar Market Worth US$ 2963.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR 3.1% – Exclusive Report by The Market Reports

The global Military Airborne Radar market was valued at US$ 2325.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2963.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects. It can be used to detect aircraft, ships, spacecraft, guided missiles, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain. A radar system consists of a transmitter producing electromagnetic waves in the radio or microwaves domain, a transmitting antenna, a receiving antenna (often the same antenna is used for transmitting and receiving) and a receiver and processor to determine properties of the object(s). Radio waves (pulsed or continuous) from the transmitter reflect off the object and return to the receiver, giving information about the object’s location and speed.

Airborne radar system is designed to detect aircraft, ships and vehicles at long ranges and perform control and command of battle space in an air engagement by directing fighter and attack aircraft strikes.

Global Military Airborne Radar Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Military Airborne Radar Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Raytheon, Saab, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, L3 Technologies, Bae Systems, Harris Corporation, Thales Group and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning Radar

Tracking & Fire Control Radar

Multi-Function Radar

Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar

Weather Radar

Others

Segment by Application

Surveillance

Weapon Guidance

Airborne Mapping

Others

Table of Content:

1 Military Airborne Radar Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Military Airborne Radar Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Military Airborne Radar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

