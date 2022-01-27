Research to Claim 4.5% CAGR for Laundry Care Market | The Market Reports

The global Laundry Care market was valued at US$ 64860 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 90890 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Laundry refers to the washing of clothing and other textiles. Laundry processes are often done in a room reserved for that purpose; in an individual home this is referred to as a laundry room or utility room. An apartment building or student hall of residence may have a shared laundry facility. A stand-alone business is referred to as a self-service laundry. The material that is being washed, or has been laundered, is also generally referred to as laundry.

Laundry processes include washing (usually with water containing detergents or other chemicals), agitation, rinsing, drying, pressing (ironing), and folding. The washing will often be done at a temperature above room temperature to increase the activities of any chemicals used and the solubility of stains, and high temperatures kill micro-organisms that may be present on the fabric. Many professional laundry Services are present in the market which offers at different price range.

Global Laundry Care Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Laundry Care Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Church & Dwight, Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox, Unilever, Bombril, Colgate, SC Johnson & Son Inc, Goodmaid Chemicals, Jyothy Laboratories, Kao Group, LG Household and Healthcare, Lion, McBride, Method Products, Nirma, Phoenix Brands, PZ Cussons and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener

Bleach

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

