3.2% CAGR to take Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market to USD 6459.6 Mn by 2027

The global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks market was valued at US$ 5026.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6459.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

A mountain bike is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bicycles, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, straight handlebars, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces.

When riding mountain bike, it is necessary to have a good shoe to deliver power through the pedals. Some types of shoes are nylon-soled shoes, flat pedal shoe, clipless shoe. Choosing clipless spd-style shoes or flat-pedal, there are some important ‘must-haves’. A decent amount of stiffness to make sure energy goes into the shoe and the trail is key. It is also important to look for heel and toe protection to defend your feet from rocks and crashes.

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Shimano, Five Ten Footwear Company, Diadora Sports, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Louis Garneau Sports, Giro, Cannondale, Mavic, Fizik, Northwave and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Mountain Bike Footwear

Mountain Bike Socks

Segment by Application

Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

