Find Out Factors Behind 6.8% Growth Rate of Global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market

The global Optical Fingerprint Sensor market was valued at US$ 670.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1095.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

A fingerprint sensor is an electronic device used to capture a digital image of the fingerprint pattern. The captured image is called a live scan. This live scan is digitally processed to create a biometric template (a collection of extracted features) which is stored and used for matching. Many technologies have been used including optical, capacitive, RF, thermal, piezoresistive, ultrasonic, piezoelectric, MEMS.

Optical fingerprint sensor involves capturing a digital image of the print using visible light. This type of sensor is, in essence, a specialized type of digital camera. The top layer of the sensor, where the finger is placed, is known as the touch surface. Beneath this layer is a light-emitting phosphor layer which illuminates the surface of the finger. The light reflected from the finger passes through the phosphor layer to an array of solid state pixels (a charge-coupled device) which captures a visual image of the fingerprint. A scratched or dirty touch surface can cause a bad image of the fingerprint.

Global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Synaptics, Bioenable Technologies, Vkansee, Bayometric, Shenazhen Cama Biometrics, Secugen, Vocalzoom, Fingerprint Cards, Bio Key International, Securlinx Integration Software, Aware Inc and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Multispectral Imaging

Electro optical Imaging

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defence

Banking & Finance

Government Agencies

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Commercial Security

Others

Table of Content:

1 Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Optical Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

