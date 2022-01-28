Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market to Claim 3.1% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market was valued at US$ 716.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 915.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Total organic carbon (TOC) is the amount of carbon found in an organic compound and is often used as a non-specific indicator of water quality or cleanliness of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment. TOC may also refer to the amount of organic carbon in soil, or in a geological formation, particularly the source rock for a petroleum play; 2% is a rough minimum. For marine surface sediments, average TOC content is 0.5% in the deep ocean, and 2% along the eastern margins.

Virtually all TOC analyzers measure the CO2 formed when organic carbon is oxidized and/or when inorganic carbon is acidified. Oxidation is performed either through Pt-catalyzed combustion, by heated persulfate, or with a UV/persulfate reactor. Once the CO2 is formed, it is measured by a detector: either a conductivity cell (if the CO2 is aqueous) or a non-dispersive infrared cell (after purging the aqueous CO2 into the gaseous phase). Conductivity detection is only desirable in the lower TOC ranges in deionized waters, whereas NDIR detection excels in all TOC ranges.

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Xylem, SUEZ, Hach Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International, Metrohm, Elementar Analysensysteme, LAR Process Analyzers, Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering, Comet Analytics, Analytik Jena and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Ultraviolet Oxidation

UV Persulfate Oxidation

High-temperature Combustion

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductor

Others

Table of Content:

1 On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

