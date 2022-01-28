Global Onshore Wind Energy Market to Claim 22.5% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Onshore Wind Energy market was valued at US$ 554300 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2360090 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2021-2027.

Wind power, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. The net effects on the environment are far less problematic than those of nonrenewable power sources.

As of 2015, Denmark generates 40% of its electric power from wind, and at least 83 other countries around the world are using wind power to supply their electric power grids. Global wind power capacity expanded 16% to 369,553 MW. Yearly wind energy production is also growing rapidly and has reached around 4% of worldwide electric power usage, 11.4% in the EU.

Global Onshore Wind Energy Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Onshore Wind Energy Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Siemens, Envision Energy, General Electric, Suzlon, Vestas, Enercon, Mitsubishi Power Systems, Nordex, Repower, Gazelle Wind Turbines, Clipper Wind Power and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Less Than 500 KW

500 KW To 2 MW

More Than 2 MW

Segment by Application

Utility

Non-utility

