Plastic Tube Packaging Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The global Plastic Tube Packaging market was valued at US$ 6503.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8479.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Plastic tubes are popular for cosmetics such as hand creams, and also some foodstuffs. The plastic tube retains its shape after each squeeze unlike laminate tubes such as toothpaste tubes. Plastic tubes can be highly decorated or have a special additive such as soft touch to make the tube more appealing during use or at the point of sale.

Plastic tubes are produced by extrusion. A sleeve is first produced on a specialized extrusion machine. It must be produced to a very high standard (for decoration purposes) and also to tight tolerances, compatible with automated processes after extrusion. Once the sleeve is produced, the tube head is fitted using an automated heading machine. Tube printing using specialized printing machines such as silk screen printing applies the desired decoration. The open tubes are typically filled and sealed at a separate facility. Multi-layer plastic tubes have become increasingly popular; they isolate the contents better from the air, allowing them to be used for a wider range of products, such as food.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Essel-Propack, Albea, SUNA, Rego, Berry, Kimpai, BeautyStar, Kyodo Printing, Abdos, Toppan, Noepac, DNP, Montebello, Bell Packaging Group, LeanGroup, IntraPac, Scandolara, SRMTL, Nampak and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Segment by Application

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

