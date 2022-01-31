9.6% CAGR to take Global Geotextiles Market to USD 6904.4 Mn by 2027

The global Geotextiles market was valued at US$ 3525.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6904.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

Geotextiles are fiber-based textiles, which are manufactured with polymers such as polyamide, polyesters, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene copolymer bitumen, and chlorinated polyethylene. The predominantly used polymer is polypropylene, occupying approximately 55.5% of the total geotextiles manufactured globally. This is attributed to its multiple advantages like cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, and low coefficient and chemical reactions.

The rising concern towards soil erosion will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. There is a rising concern of countries across the globe towards the loss of agricultural land due to soil erosion. This induces the regional governments to take initiatives to stop soil erosion. The European government has already adopted Good Agriculture and Environmental Condition (GAEC 6) requirements under European Commission to minimize soil erosion. Such increasing initiatives by governments towards the prevention of soil erosion will increase the demand for geotextiles as an erosion control aid.

Global Geotextiles Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Geotextiles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Fibertex Nonwovens, GSE Environmental, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Low & Bonar, L & M Supply, Novintiss, Mattex Geosynthetics, Carthage Mills and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-geotextiles-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Drainage

Agriculture

Table of Content:

1 Geotextiles Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Geotextiles Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Geotextiles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315