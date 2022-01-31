Can We Expect 13.0% Growth Rate by Global Gluten-free Beer Market (2021-2027)

The global Gluten-free Beer market was valued at US$ 5752.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 13980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

Gluten-free beer is beer made from ingredients that do not contain gluten such as millet, rice, sorghum, buckwheat or corn (maize). People who have gluten intolerance (including celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis sufferers) have a reaction to certain proteins in the grains commonly used to make beer, barley and wheat. The hordein found in barley and the gliadin found in wheat are types of gluten that can trigger symptoms in sufferers of these diseases. Gluten-free beer is part of a gluten-free diet.

Globally, the gluten free beer market is expected to be driven by factors such as raising health concerns among the consumers thereby increasing demand for gluten free products, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and aggressive marketing by retailers about gluten free products. One of the primary challenges of the market is lack of awareness among the consumers about gluten free beers and the consumers are still apprehensive about the taste of gluten free beers, however with companies and retailers aggressively marketing the gluten free products, the impact of such challenge is expected to be diminishing over the forecast period.

Global Gluten-free Beer Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Gluten-free Beer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE (CBA), DAMM, Döhler and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Beer/Craft Beer

Lager

Ale

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

