Current Trends to Lead Global Golf Equipment Market to USD 6076.6 Mn by 2027

The global Golf Equipment market was valued at US$ 5147.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6076.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Golf equipment includes various items, which are used to play the sport of golf. These include golf balls, shoes, bags, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf wear, club, club head cover, cart, towels, tees, ball markers, wedges, putters, and other devices that help golfers in various ways.

Growing popularity of golf across the world amongst older people and spur in golf tourism is driving the growth of the golf equipment market. The physical activity that golf provides is expected to be helpful. Furthermore, among golfers, mental and physical well being, together with improved performance and socializing are common motivations for playing the sport. There is a spur in golf tourism mainly due to the growing number of golf courses across the world, and increasing popularity of golf tournaments. Various countries are taking initiatives to drive golf tourism in their region. For instance, the tourism minister in India announced that the government would support efforts to entice more foreign golfers to the country’s approximately 220 golf courses.The declining number of golfers across the world might hamper the growth of the golf equipment market. According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF) the players who played golf on an actual golf course in 2016 fell by a significant number compared to 2015. However, the NGF reported the number of golfers who are beginners increased to a significant extent over 2015. Furthermore, the NGF reported that the number of dedicated golfers also grew in numbers. Dedicated golfers include those who call golf one of their several recreational pursuits or a favorite activity.

Global Golf Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Golf Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Acushnet Company, Amer Sports, Callway Golf Company, Dixon Golf, Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Fila Golf, Golfsmith International Holdings, TaylorMade Golf Company and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Golf Balls

Golf Clubs

Golf Shoes

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

