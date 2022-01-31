Home Healthcare Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 6.3% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Home Healthcare market was valued at US$ 243500 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 385390 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Home health care is a diversified industry which includes home nursing care, infusion services, companion care, and others. Home healthcare is particularly referred as home medical care. Home health care generally involves helping geriatric people to recover from an illness or injury and live independently for as long as possible. Home health care includes occupational & physical therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. It may involve helping older adults with activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing, and eating. It can also include assistance with cooking, cleaning, other housekeeping, and monitoring one’s medication routine.

The global home healthcare market is mainly driven by increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs and technological advancements in healthcare devices. With increasing health awareness among people, increase in a number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes cardiac disorders and respiratory diseases, the demand for home healthcare market is expected to grow in the near future. The population of geriatric people is growing rapidly across the world. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases such as diabetes. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare market. However, changing reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage may pose a challenge to the home healthcare market growth in the near future. Rapid job growth in home healthcare services is expected open alluring avenues for the market growth over the next few years.

Global Home Healthcare Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Home Healthcare Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare, A&D Medical, Apria Healthcare Group, Briggs Healthcare and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Medical Supplies

Home Mobility Assists Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Treatment

Preventive Healthcare

Table of Content:

1 Home Healthcare Market Overview

2 Home Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Home Healthcare Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Home Healthcare Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Home Healthcare Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Home Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis

