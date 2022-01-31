Sports Nutrition Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 7.9% During 2021-2027

The global Sports Nutrition market was valued at US$ 2672.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4691.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements.

The sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period.

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Atlantic Multipower UK, CLIF Bar & Company, Glanbia, ProAction, Weider Global Nutrition and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-sports-nutrition-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Segment by Application

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Table of Content:

1 Sports Nutrition Market Overview

2 Sports Nutrition Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Sports Nutrition Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Sports Nutrition Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Sports Nutrition Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Sports Nutrition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315