Can We Expect 3.1% Growth Rate by Global Sugar Confectionery Market (2021-2027)

The global Sugar Confectionery market was valued at US$ 4448.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5678.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.

The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.

Global Sugar Confectionery Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Sugar Confectionery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Wrigley, Adams and Brooks Candy, American Licorice, Anthony-Thomas Candy and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-sugar-confectionery-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Others

Segment by Application

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Other

