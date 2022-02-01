Global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Market to Claim 6.9% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas market was valued at US$ 793.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1304.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

Terminal automation is a system that eases the product handling at the terminal and enables integration of these operations with the business software. It is used to measure, control, automate, and report all the exchanges and transfers. It offers complete management from receipt of the product to inventory control to dispatch recording.

Growing need for liquefied natural gas, coupled with surplus oil and gas production in certain regions of the globe including North America has resulted in increasing focus on development of storage terminals across the globe. Accordingly, increase in investment towards development of oil and gas terminals is likely to be witnessed during forecast period. This, along with the existing demand-supply scenario is expected to boost revenue growth of the global oil and gas terminal automation market in the next 10 years. Growing emphasis on adoption of Wireless technology and Internet of Things (IoT) based terminal automation systems is anticipated to be witnessed during forecast period.

Global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are ABB, Emerson, Implico Group, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Gas Terminal

Oil Terminal

Table of Content:

1 Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Terminal Automation in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

