Key Factors for Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market to Show 2.0% Growth Rate to 2027

The global Anticoccidial Drugs market was valued at US$ 1181.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1403 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

Coccidiosis is an infection of the intestinal tract of animals which is caused by coccidia protozoa. The disease is characterized by invasion of the intestinal wall by the protozoa. Coccidia undergo several stages of growth and multiplication. Coccidia damages mucosal and submucosal tissues of the intestinal tract. The disease is especially prevalent when animals and birds are grouped together in significant numbers by their infected feces and tissues. Coccidia infect a wide variety of animals, such as poultry species, cattle, sheep and pigs and can cause devastating lose in meat production.

Growing demand for meat proteins are increasing usage of anticoccidial drugs and are the driving force for global anticoccidial drugs market. Besides, less stringent regulations and increased expenditure on companion animals are also assistant in growth of global anticoccidial drugs market. Further, the trend of owning companion animals is causative to the growing usage of anticoccidials in developing regions.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Merial, Novartis Animal Healthcare, Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Zoetis, Biopredic, Intas, Dosch Pharma, Jurox and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Antibiotic Anticoccidials

Ionophore Anticoccidials

Chemical Derivative Anticoccidials

Segment by Application

Poultry

Swine

Fish

Cattle

Companion Animals

Table of Content:

1 Anticoccidial Drugs Market Overview

2 Anticoccidial Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Anticoccidial Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Anticoccidial Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Anticoccidial Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Anticoccidial Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Anticoccidial Drugs Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

