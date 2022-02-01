Research to Claim 3.2% CAGR for Tire Reinforcement Materials Market | The Market Reports

The global Tire Reinforcement Materials market was valued at US$ 12270 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15770 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Tire reinforcement materials includes steel tire cord fabric, steel bead wire, polyester tire cord fabric, nylon tire cord fabric, rayon tire cord fabric, aramid tire cord fabric, PEN tire cord fabric, and hybrid reinforcement materials.

Reinforced tires are rigid, offer stability, better traction, greater adhesion properties, and are more resistant to mechanical damage. Besides the capability to carry the extra load, these tires have a longer life than normal tires and are not prone to internal damages. Reinforced tires have more usage in vans, trucks, estate cars, sports cars, and delivery vehicles as they can withstand higher pressure and increased load capacity. Several reinforcement materials used in tires include steel cord fabric, steel bead wire, polyester cord fabric, rayon cord fabric, aramid cord fabric, nylon cord fabric, and other materials. These materials confer structural, mechanical, and physical properties to tires. The latest development in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly tires, which has compelled vendors to shift towards the usage of natural and recycled materials like ground rubber, orange oil, and low-aromatic oils to manufacture tires.

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Bekaert, Kolon Industries, Toray Industries, Milliken & Company, CORDENKA, Tokusen Kogyo and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Steel

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Segment by Application

Tire Cord Fabric

Tire Bead Wire

Table of Content:

1 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Tire Reinforcement Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

