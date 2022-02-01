Stearic Acid Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The global Stearic Acid market was valued at US$ 6685.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 9505.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams

Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps & detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period.

Global Stearic Acid Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Stearic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BASF, Godrej Industries, Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International, 3F GROUP, Cayman Chemical, Chemceed, Deeno Group, Emery Oleochemicals

