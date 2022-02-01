Stethoscopes Market Size Worth USD 419.4 Mn By 2027: The Market Reports

The global Stethoscopes market was valued at US$ 298.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 419.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Stethoscope is a medical device used for listening to internal sounds of a human being such as heart and lung sounds. Stethoscope naturally has a small disc shaped resonator that is placed against the chest and two tubes are connected to earpieces. This device is also used for listening to intestines and blood flow in arteries and veins.

Increase in geriatric population has increased the demand for newly advanced stethoscope technology for the primary diagnosis of several chronic health conditions. People above 65 years of age are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases. According to WHO, the world population aged 60 years and older is expected to reach up to 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. This is expected to drive the market.

Global Stethoscopes Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Stethoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are 3M, American Diagnostic, GF Health Products, Medline Industries, Rudolf Riester, A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, ERKA, EXANOVO GROUP and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

Home Care Settings

Others

