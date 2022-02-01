Streaming Media Device Market to Bang 15.7% Growth Rate to Reach USD 247820 Mn by 2027

The global Streaming Media Device market was valued at US$ 86610 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 247820 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2027.

Streaming media devices are especially designed to play, stream and control video-sharing websites such as Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media device enables the users to connect the video display device to the internet in order to easily access online steaming contents. Streaming media tools allow the on-demand or real-time presentation and dispersal of audio, video and multimedia content over a communication channel, usually a dedicated IP network or internet managed by a facility provider.

The streaming media device market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as easy connectivity with electronic devices, growing assimilation of digital content with streaming media devices and growing adoption of cloud services. The incorporation of the streaming media devices with digital video content, offers flexibility to watch or listen the video/audio files anytime. Adoption of cloud services to improve mobility and portability of the media devices is growing rapidly. The growing consumer preference toward access-based method, which allows subscribers to access video libraries or digital content stored in the cloud has boosted streaming device producers to spend in cloud computing services for higher profitability. Apart from this, increasing investment in webcasting to hold company expenditure is also a major factor impelling the streaming media device market to grow.

Global Streaming Media Device Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Streaming Media Device Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Google, Roku, Sony, ASUSTeK Computer, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Media Streamers

Game Consoles

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

