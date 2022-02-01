Understanding 3.4% Growth Rate of Agarwood Essential Oil Market with a Latest Research Report by TMR

The global Agarwood Essential Oil market was valued at US$ 132.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 172.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Agarwood, also known as Aloeswood is one of the most precious, rare and most expensive essential oil in existence today. The production of resin can take many years in the wild, like a good wine. Due to its huge cost and extreme rarity in the wild, trees are now cultivated and the resin is actually created artificially and then extracted by water distillation. Agarwood plantations have been developed in a number of countries, such as Sri Lanka and Malyasia as commercial crops specially to produce agar wood essential oils. Agarwood essential oil has a religious, traditional as well as cultural uses in many parts of the world. Superior quality agar wood is one of the most costly raw material in the world which makes agar wood essential oils among the expensive essential oil available commercially.

Key demand of Agarwood Essential Oil is driven by innovative application in personal use and pharmaceutical industry. Increasing consumer preference for natural cosmetic products & high quality aromatic fragrances is driving the market growth. The rising popularity of agarwood essential oil in aromatherapy for therapeutic effects, is creating a huge demand worldwide.

Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Ji’an Zhongxiang Natural Plants, Maruti Natural Fragrances, Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique, Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-agarwood-essential-oil-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Natural Agarwood Essential Oil

Organic Agarwood Essential Oil

Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Incense

Therapeutics

Others

Table of Content:

1 Agarwood Essential Oil Market Overview

2 Agarwood Essential Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Agarwood Essential Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Agarwood Essential Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Agarwood Essential Oil Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

