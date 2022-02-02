8.2% CAGR to take Global SCARA Robots Market to USD 8795.8 Mn by 2027

The global SCARA Robots market was valued at US$ 4903.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8795.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Selective Complaint Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) is a parallel-axis jointed robot, which is rigid at Z-axes or vertical scale. This robot can move horizontally with its joint elbow, and function like a human arm. SCARA robots are very useful for high-precision, high-speed operations, and confined workspaces.

The SCARA robots market for assembling applications accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The market is witnessing a high demand for SCARA robots in the assembly segment since the precision arm of SCARA robots can significantly reduce assembly times, increase production speed, and improve the quality of work.

Global SCARA Robots Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global SCARA Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Epson Robots, Omron Adept Technologies, Staubli Robotics, Toshiba Machine, Yamaha Robotics, Fanuc, ABB, Asic Robotics, Comau, Wittman, Hirat, Janome, Motoman, Sensodrive, Wachter, Googol Technology and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Single Arm SCARA

Dual Arm SCARA

Segment by Application

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic and Rubber Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Industry

Other

Table of Content:

1 SCARA Robots Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global SCARA Robots Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 SCARA Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

