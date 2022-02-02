Berries Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 4.1% During 2021-2027

The global Berries market was valued at US$ 39820 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 54480 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Berries are small, pulpy, and edible fruits. Berries are usually juicy, rounded, brightly colored, and sweet or sour, and do not have a stone or pit, although many pips or seeds may be present. Berries are eaten worldwide and often used in jams, preserves, cakes or pies.

With the growing preference of people towards organic products, a rise in demand for organic berries can be anticipated in the coming years. According to the forecast however, the market size of organic berries is expected to stay less than contemporary berries, which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 81,000 Mn by the end of 2027. Organic berries will lead in terms of growth rate, expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study. Berries are also categorized on the basis of processing type. This includes fresh and processed berries, among which processed berries leads the market with a high margin.

Global Berries Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Berries Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Uren Food Group Limited, Dabur India, PepsiCo, Ocean Spray Cranberry, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Agrana Beteiligungs, Kerry Group, Symrise and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-berries-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Gooseberries

Cranberries

Strawberries

Blueberries

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Table of Content:

1 Berries Market Overview

2 Berries Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Berries Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Berries Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Berries Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Berries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Berries Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315