Can We Expect 7.4% Growth Rate by Global Isocyanate Market (2021-2027)

The global Isocyanate market was valued at US$ 36120 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 61520 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

Blocked isocyanate refers to a compound prepared by blocking a blocked group of isocyanate groups (-NCO) by a deblocking reaction that cannot be carried out at a lower temperature. This compound does not undergo polymerization at room temperature, but at a certain temperature and other conditions, the isocyanate groups in the blocked polyurethane can be regenerated, and a crosslinking reaction occurs to form a thermosetting polyurethane. The isocyanate group is blocked by reacting an isocyanate or a prepolymer containing a free isocyanate group with some active hydrogen-containing substance or a substance capable of reacting with an isocyanate group, so that the free isocyanate group is not reactive at normal temperature, that is, isocyanate is achieved. The base is closed. This blocking reaction is a reversible reaction under certain conditions, so that the blocked isocyanate group can function again.

Blocked isocyanate production is concentrated highly. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world Blocked Isocyanate industry. The main market players are Covestro, EMS, BAXENDEN, and Vencorex. They have several manufacturing plants around the world. The production of Blocked Isocyanate will increase to 22K MT in 2018 from 19K MT in 2013.

Global Isocyanate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Isocyanate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BAXENDEN, Vencorex, Covestro, Evonik, Rudolf, EMS, Leeson Polyurethanes, DIC, Asahi KASEI, Tosoh, Mitsui Chemicals, Meisei Chem, Jiang Xing Industry, Cale Chem, Shiquanxing, BoGao and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-isocyanate-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

Segment by Application

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

Table of Content:

1 Isocyanate Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Isocyanate Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Isocyanate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315