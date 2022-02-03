Segmenting 11.4% Growth Rate of Smart Carry-on Bags Market by Types, Application, and by Companies

The global Smart Carry-on Bags market was valued at US$ 728.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1597 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

Smart carry-on bags are suitcases or trolley bags that are incorporated with smart technology. Most notably, smart carry-on bags are equipped with location tracking technology through GPS. The bags are incorporated with other advanced features like integrated scales to help the luggage stay within weight limits. Smart carry-on bags have built-in batteries with USB ports to charge electronic devices.

The USB charging segment will account for the maximum share of the smart carry-on bags market throughout the next few years. Bluesmart, FUGU LUGGAGE, and Trunkster are some of the major brands offering smart carry-on bags or luggage with USB charger.

Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Barracuda, Bluesmart, Fugu Luggage, AWAY, RADEN, Trunkster, Delsey, Modobag, Neit, Planet Traveler, Rimowa, Samsonite International, Traxpack and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

USB Charging

Connectivity

Sensors

Segment by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel

