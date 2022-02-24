Automotive Wiper Blades Market Worth US$ 3952.6 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

Automotive Wiper Blades is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. Automotive wiper blades mainly consist of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in automotive wiper blades dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Automotive Wiper Blades bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Automotive Wiper Blades can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

The market is very fragmented. As for global Vehicle Wiper Blade market, there are several key players, like Valeo, Bosch, Trico, etc. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Automotive Wiper Blades industry. USA and Europe are the major market of Automotive Wiper Blades. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of Automotive Wiper Blades.

The global Automotive Wiper Blades market was valued at US$ 3372.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3952.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Boneless Automotive Wiper Blades

Bone Automotive Wiper Blades

Hybrid Automotive Wiper Blades

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

By Company

Valeo

Bosch

Trico

Denso

HEYNER GMBH

Mitsuba

ITW

HELLA

CAP

AIDO

Pylon

KCW

METO

Guoyu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

