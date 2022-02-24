Current Trends to Lead Global Breast Cancer Screening Market to USD 78 Mn by 2028

Breast cancer screening is the medical screening of asymptomatic, apparently healthy women for breast cancer in an attempt to achieve an earlier diagnosis.

A number of screening tests have been employed, including clinical and self-breast exams, mammography, genetic screening, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging.

Global Breast Cancer Screening key players include Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemen Healthineers, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Mammography Screening is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital, followed by Clinic.

The global Breast Cancer Screening market was valued at US$ 44 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 78 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Breast Cancer Screening volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breast Cancer Screening market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Mammography Screening

Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening

Breast Ultrasound Screening

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

By Company

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemen Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical

Fujifilm

Metaltronica

Sino Medical-Device

IMS Srl

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

