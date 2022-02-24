Current Trends to Lead Global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) Market to USD 342.9 Mn by 2028

Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9), is a Layered Double Hydroxide whose name is derived from its resemblance with talc and its high water content. Layered double hydroxides (LDH) comprise an unusual class of layered materials with positively charged hydroxide layers and charge balancing, mobile anions located in the interlayer region. This structure gives these material anion-exchange properties. The natural form of hydrotalcite is mined in small quantities in the Snarum area of Norway and the Ural area of Russia. Carl Christian Hochstetter (1842) was the first to report about hydrotalcite, which was attached firmly to a schist. He described a white material with a pearl like luster, with the formula Mg6Al2(OH)16CO3. 4H2O.

Global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) key players include Kyowa Chemical/Kisuma Chemicals, Clariant(Süd-Chemie), Doobon, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Mg-Al Hydrotalcite is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is PVC Stabilizer, followed by Flame Retardant, Medical, etc.

The global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) market was valued at US$ 219.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 342.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-hydrotalcite-cas-11097-59-9-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Mg-Al Hydrotalcite

Mg-Al-Zn Hydrotalcite

Segment by Application

PVC Stabilizer

Flame Retardant

Polyolefin

Medical

Others

By Company

Kyowa Chemical/Kisuma Chemicals

Clariant (Süd-Chemie)

Doobon

Sakai Chemical Industry

Sinwon Chemical

Sasol Germany

GCH Technology

Kanggaote

BELIKE Chemical

SAEKYUNG (Hengshui) New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com