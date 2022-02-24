Factors Driving Global Welding Helmet Market to Reach USD 979.3 Mn by 2028

Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.

Global Welding Helmet key players include Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Kimberly-Clark, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Auto Darkening Welding Helmets is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is General Industrial, followed by Shipbuilding, Energy, Automotive, Infrastructure Construction, etc.

The global Welding Helmet market was valued at US$ 774 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 979.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Welding Helmet volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Welding Helmet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Passive Welding Helmet

Auto Darkening Welding Helmets

Segment by Application

MIG/MAG (GMAW) Application

TIG (GTAW) Application

MMA (SMAW) Application

Plasma Welding (PAW) Application

Plasma Cutting (PAC) Application

Other

By Company

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Kimberly-Clark

ESAB

Optrel AG

3M

Honeywell

ArcOne

KEMPER AMERICA

GYS

JSP

Enseet

Changzhou Shine Science & Technology

Welhel

Optech

Ningbo Geostar Electronics

Sellstrom

Hypertherm

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

