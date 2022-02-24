Factors Driving Global Welding Helmet Market to Reach USD 979.3 Mn by 2028
Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.
Global Welding Helmet key players include Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Kimberly-Clark, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.
In terms of product, Auto Darkening Welding Helmets is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is General Industrial, followed by Shipbuilding, Energy, Automotive, Infrastructure Construction, etc.
The global Welding Helmet market was valued at US$ 774 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 979.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Welding Helmet volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Welding Helmet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Passive Welding Helmet
- Auto Darkening Welding Helmets
Segment by Application
- MIG/MAG (GMAW) Application
- TIG (GTAW) Application
- MMA (SMAW) Application
- Plasma Welding (PAW) Application
- Plasma Cutting (PAC) Application
- Other
By Company
- Lincoln Electric
- Illinois Tool Works
- Kimberly-Clark
- ESAB
- Optrel AG
- 3M
- Honeywell
- ArcOne
- KEMPER AMERICA
- GYS
- JSP
- Enseet
- Changzhou Shine Science & Technology
- Welhel
- Optech
- Ningbo Geostar Electronics
- Sellstrom
- Hypertherm
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
