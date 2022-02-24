Favoring Trends for Nanoimprint Lithography System Market; Estimated to Reach USD 150.8 Mn by 2028

Imprinting technology is an ancient technique for the reproduction of writings on appropriate supports. Since 1990´s, one of the imprinting techniques, i.e., injection moulding has been used for compact disk (CD) production. More recently, the semiconductor industry is interested in imprint related techniques because of the mass production requirement of future microelectronic circuits with a possible critical dimension down to a few nanometers. At this deep nanometer scale, traditional photolithography is supposed to rule out because of the optical diffraction or material limitations. In fact, the actual minimum feature size in an integrated circuit (IC) is already less than 50 nm and the actual manufacturing systems are already extremely sophisticated and expensive. The semiconductor industry has always been looking for alternative patterning methods in order to follow Moore´s law, which has been formulated to predict the evolution of the technology nodes. Now, extreme UV lithography (EUV), 193 nm immersion lithography, mask less lithography (MLL) techniques and nanoimprint lithography (NIL) are considered as candidates for the so called Next Generation Lithography (NGL) at 32 nm and 22 nm nodes. In parallel, imprint technology has been promoted by a large scientific community and non-IC industry segments including high-density storage, optoelectronics, telecommunication as well as biochips or micro total analysis systems.

Global Nanoimprint Lithography System key players include Obducat, EV Group, Canon(Molecular Imprints), etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 75%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 53%, followed by China and North America, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Optical equipment, followed by Consumer electronics, etc.

The global Nanoimprint Lithography System market was valued at US$ 85 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 150.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hot Embossing (HE)

UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)

Micro Contact Printing (µ-CP)

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Optical Equipment

Others

By Company

Obducat

EV Group

Canon (Molecular Imprints)

Nanonex

SUSS MicroTec

GuangDuo Nano

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

