Find Out Factors Behind 5.4% Growth Rate of Global Automobile TPMS Market

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

Global Automobile TPMS key players include Schrader (Sensata), Continental, ZF TRW, Pacific Industrial, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Direct TPMS is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

The global Automobile TPMS market was valued at US$ 3528 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5104.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Pacific Industrial

Huf

Denso

Lear

Bendix

Baolong Automotive

Sate Auto Electronic

ACDelco

CUB Elecparts

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Steelmate

Nanjing Top Sun

Shenzhen Hangshen

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

