Foam Protective Packaging Market is estimated to register 3.4% CAGR during 2022-2028

Foam Protective Packaging is designed and constructed to protect the goods from vibration or shock damage. Products include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers.

Global Foam Protective Packaging key players include Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Haijing, Woodbridge, Recticel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 10%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Expanded Polystyrene is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is White Goods and Electronics, followed by Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Automotive and Auto Components, Daily Consumer Goods, Food, etc.

The global Foam Protective Packaging market was valued at US$ 4977 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6279.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Foam Protective Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Protective Packaging market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Others

Segment by Application

White Goods and Electronics

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices

Automotive and Auto Components

Daily Consumer Goods

Food

Others

By Company

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Atlas Molded Products

Rogers Foam Corporation

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Tucson Container Corporation

Plastifoam Company

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Woodbridge

Recticel

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

Teamway

Haijing

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

