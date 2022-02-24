Global Commercial-use Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report: Segmentation by Types, Application, Regions, and by Companies
Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.
This report focuses on Commercial-use Indoor Air Quality Monitor volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial-use Indoor Air Quality Monitor market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Portable
- Stationary
Segment by Application
- Online
- Offline
By Company
- Tsi
- Fluke
- Honeywell
- Testo
- Rotronic
- Cem
- Kanomax
- Extech
- E Instruments
- Amphenol
- Graywolf
- Aeroqual
- Dwyer
- Cetci
- MadgeTech
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
