Global Cored Wire Market to Clock 1.5% CAGR from 2022-28

Cored wire electrodes, also simply called cored wire, are small tubes filled with metallic or mineral powders, used for steelmaking and casting applications. They are manufactured as wire with the proper diameters in molding or drawing lines. They have higher deposition efficiency than solid wire, which in turn speeds welding tasks. The core of metal-cored wire contributes almost entirely to the deposited weld metal.

This report is focused on metallurgical cored wire type. According to the different mental types of core layers, cored wire can be divided into pure calcium, silicon-calcium, pure aluminum, tombarthite and many other kinds. Each kind of alloy cored wire can be divided into different products as well, such as Ca28Si55 and Ca31Si65 and so on.

Global Cored Wire key players include Anyang Tiefa, Henan Xibao, Harbin, KeDeWei, Sarthak Metals, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 15%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, CaSi is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Steel-making, followed by Casting, etc.

The global Cored Wire market was valued at US$ 328 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 365.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-cored-wire-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)

Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)

Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)

Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)

Others

Segment by Application

Steelmaking

Iron Casting

Others

By Company

Sarthak Metals

Anyang Chunyang

Anyang Tiefa

Anyang Wanhua

Henan Xibao

Harbin KeDeWei

Anyang Changxin Special Alloy

Wuxi Novel Special Metal

TUF Group

FSM

OFZ, a. s.

McKeown

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com