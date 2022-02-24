Global Ear Plugs (Earplug) Market Dynamics to Support 8.2% Growth Rate for 2022-2028
An earplug is a device that is meant to be inserted in the ear canal to protect the user’s ears from loud noises or the intrusion of water, foreign bodies, dust or excessive wind.
Global Ear Plugs (Earplug) key players include 3M, Honeywell, Moldex, Mack’s, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 45%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 55 percent.
In terms of product, Foam Earplugs is the largest segment, with a share about 67%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Industry, Entertainment.
The global Ear Plugs (Earplug) market was valued at US$ 904 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1582.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Ear Plugs (Earplug) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ear Plugs (Earplug) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Foam Earplugs
- Silicone Earplugs
- Wax Earplugs
Segment by Application
- Household
- Industry
- Entertainment
- Others
By Company
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Moldex
- Mack’s
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Westone
- Etymotic
- ALPINE
- DAP World, Inc.
- Ohropax
- Comfoor B.V.
- Uvex safety group
- La Tender
- Noise Busters Direct
- Radians Custom
- ERLEBAO
- Dynamic Ear Company
- Ear Band-It
- Appia Healthcare Limited
- EarPeace
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
