Global Football Helmet Market to Claim 1.3% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

Global Football Helmet key players include Riddell, Schutt, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 88%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 10 percent.

In terms of product, Youth Football Helmets is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Amateur Player, followed by Profession Player.

The global Football Helmet market was valued at US$ 160 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 175.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Football Helmet volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Football Helmet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Adult Football Helmets

Youth Football Helmets

Segment by Application

Profession Player

Amateur Player

By Company

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

Light Helmets

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

