Global Gel Coats (Gelcoat) Market Dynamics to Support 6.7% Growth Rate for 2022-2028

Gel coats are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes.

The main global Gel Coats manufacturers include INEOS Composites, BuFA Group, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Scott Bader, etc. The top five Gel Coats and Pigments manufacturers account for approximately 53% of the total global market. North America is the largest consumer market for Gel Coats and Pigments, accounting for about 32%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In terms of product, Polyester Type is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Marine, followed by Transportation & Vehicl.

The global Gel Coats (Gelcoat) market was valued at US$ 749.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1263 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Gel Coats (Gelcoat) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gel Coats (Gelcoat) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Marine

Wind Energy

Transportation & Vehicle

Fiberglass Pools

Sanitary Ware

Others

By Company

INEOS Composites

BuFA Group

HK Research Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Allnex

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers

Turkuaz Polyester

Sika Advanced Resins

Aekyung Chemical

Sicomin

Aromax Technolog

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

