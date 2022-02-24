Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market: Drivers, Restrains & Forecasts to 2028

This report studies the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market, Vacuum contactors utilize vacuum bottle encapsulated contacts to suppress the arc. This arc suppression allows the contacts to be much smaller and use less space than air break contacts at higher currents. As the contacts are encapsulated, vacuum contactors are used fairly extensively in dirty applications, such as mining. Vacuum contactors are also widely used at medium voltages from 1000-5000 volts, effectively displacing oil-filled circuit breakers in many applications.

Vacuum contactors are only applicable for use in AC systems. The AC arc generated upon opening of the contacts will self-extinguish at the zero-crossing of the current waveform, with the vacuum preventing a re-strike of the arc across the open contacts. Vacuum contactors are therefore very efficient at disrupting the energy of an electric arc and are used when relatively fast switching is required, as the maximum break time is determined by the periodicity of the AC waveform. In the case of 60HZ power (United States standard), the power will discontinue within 1/120 or 0.008333 of a second.

In United States Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors key players include Eaton, ABB, Toshiba, etc. United States top three manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

In terms of product, 3.7-7.2 KV is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial Sector, followed by Utilities Sector, Commercial Sector, Mining Sector, etc.

Segment by Type

1-3.6 KV

7-7.2 KV

3-15 KV

Above 15 KV

Segment by Application

Utilities Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Mining Sector

Others

By Company

Eaton

ABB

Toshiba

Siemens

General Electric

Joslyn Clark

Mitsubishi Electric

Arteche

Tavrida Electric

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

