Global Natural Colorants Market to Claim 3.5% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Natural colorant is a color additive that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Natural colorant was extract from natural vegetables, fruits or flowers, tis health and safety for person. Natural food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking. Due to its safety and general availability, food coloring is also used in a variety of non-food applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home craft projects and medical devices.

Global Natural Colorants key players include DDW, Sethness, Nigay, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Caramel Color is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Soy Sauces, followed by Foods, Soft Drink, Alcoholic Beverage, etc.

The global Natural Colorants market was valued at US$ 2620 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3428.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Natural Colorants volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Colorants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Caramel Color

Capsanthin

Turmeric

Carotenoids

Annatto

Red Beet

Spirulina

Chlorophyll

Others

Segment by Application

Soy Sauces

Foods

Soft Drink

Alcoholic Beverage

Others

By Company

Hansen

Chenguang Biotech Group

DDW

Naturex

Sethness

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Synthite Industries

San-Ei-Gen

Nigay

GNT

Roha

Sensient

Kemin

Shandong Tianyin Biotechnology

Döhler

Diana Food

Qianhe

Kancor

Kalsec

Dongzhixing Biotech

Amano

FELIX

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

