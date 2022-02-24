Global Organic Edible Oil Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2028)
Organic Edible Oil are produced in remarkable diversity by plants through natural metabolic processes. Organic edible oils are free of artificial ingredients because they are made from natural ingredients. It is considered as a healthier alternative by consumers. The rising awareness about the health benefits of organic edible oil is driving the demand for organic oil products. Organic edible oil is stays fresh for a longer time, contains more beneficial nutrients and imparts more energy. Moreover, the consumption of organic oil also improves the consumers physical and mental health. The production process of organic edible oil eliminates the need for pesticides, herbicides, and other similar substances, which in turn, prevents the accumulation of toxins in the body. With the awareness on the benefits of its consumption, the demand for organic edible oil will increase in the coming years.
In Asia-Pacific Organic Edible Oil key players include Cargill, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda, etc. Asia-Pacific top three manufacturers hold a share about 60%.
China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Japan and India, both have a share about 32 percent.
In terms of product, Canola Oil is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Commercial.
This report focuses on Organic Edible Oil volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Edible Oil market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Canola Oil
- Soybean Oil
- Camellia Oil
- Palm Oil
- Olive Oil
- Peanut Oil
- Coconut Oil
Segment by Application
- Household
- Commercial
By Company
- Cargill
- Nutiva
- EFKO Group
- Catania Spagna
- Viva Labs
- Aryan International
- Daabon Organic
- NOW Foods
- Adams Group
- Dasanxiang
- Henan Lvda
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
