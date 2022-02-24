Global Rigid Endoscopes Market to Settle at 5.1% Growth Rate by 2022-28

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body. The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

Direct visualisation of a diseased area inside the body can be achieved by using a telescope or tube passed through a natural orifice or through a small incision in the skin. This may be rigid employing a series of lenses, or flexible employing optic fibres to convey the illuminating light, and to convey the image to the eyepiece.

The endoscope is often fitted with one or more extra channels through which operating instruments may be passed such as electrosurgery probes, or manipulating, grasping or crushing forceps. These channels may also be used for delivering fluids or gas, providing suction, or passing sampling catheters or laser light pipes.

Global Rigid Endoscopes key players include KARL STORZ, Stryker, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Laparoscope is the largest segment, with a share over 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital & Clinic, followed by ASCs, etc.

The global Rigid Endoscopes market was valued at US$ 2828 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4012.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Rigid Endoscopes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Endoscopes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Laparoscope

Arthroscope

Cystoscope

Gynecological Endoscope

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Others

By Company

KARL STORZ

Stryker

Richard Wolf

Olympus

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen

Henke-Sass

Arthrex

Optomic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

