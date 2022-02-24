Global Rubber Gloves Market to Clock 5.4% CAGR from 2022-28

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

Global Drawer Slides key players include Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride, GRASS, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Light Duty Slides is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Furniture, followed by Industrial, Financial, Home Appliances, IT, Transport and Automotive, etc.

The global Drawer Slides market was valued at US$ 5572.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8052 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Light Duty Slides

Medium Duty Slides

Heavy Duty Slides

Very Heavy Duty Slides

Extra Heavy Duty Slides

Segment by Application

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

By Company

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Häfele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

