Global Security Ink Market to Settle at 4.9% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings. Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity. Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

Global security ink main manufactuers include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, etc., totally holding a share for 47% of the market. Europe is the largest market of security ink, with a share about 50%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into offset ink, sintaglio inks, silkscreen tnks, letterpress inks and others. The most common product is offset ink, with a share over 36%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in security labels, official, identity documents, tax banderoles, banknotes and others. The most commom application is security labels, with a share over 56%.

The global Security Ink market was valued at US$ 2715 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3872.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Offset Inks

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Others

Segment by Application

Security Labels

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Banknotes

Others

By Company

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Petrel

Kao Collins

Cronite

Gans

Godo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Wancheng

FYOTEC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

