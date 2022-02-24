Global Solar Pump Inverter Market Report: Segmentation by Types, Application, Regions, and by Companies

Solar pumping inverter converts DC current from the solar array into AC current to drive the pump. With the function of MPPT (maximum power point tracking), it regulates the output frequency according to irradiation in real time to achieve the maximum power.

Solar Inverters Features:

Adopting the proposed dynamic VI maximum power point tracking (MPPT) control method; Fast response and stable operation; Better than the conventional methods which may lead to the problems including poor tracking performances, unstable or even cause water hammer damaging when the irradiation on the array changes rapidly. The solar pumping inverters system is dispensed with energy storing devices, and stores water instead of electricity. It improves the reliability of the device, at the same time, it lowers the construction and maintenance costs of the system dramatically. Digital control; automatic operation and data acquisition/storage of 8 years, etc; 98% of conversion efficiency, and complete protection. In-line blocks; user friendly; convenient for operating; perfect cooling and shielding.

Global Solar Pump Inverter key players include ABB, Hitachi, Voltronic Power, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Africa and Middle East, both have a share over 25 percent.

In terms of product, Single Purpose is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Use, followed by Home Use.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Single Purpose

Multipurpose

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

By Company

ABB

Hitachi

Voltronic Power

Schneider Electric

GRUNDFOS

B&B Power

Sollatek

Solar Tech

Gozuk

MNE

Voltacon

Hober

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

