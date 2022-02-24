Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 6.2% During 2022-2028

Rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) is a medication made up of antibodies against the rabies virus. It is used to prevent rabies following exposure.

Figure Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) is rabies immunoglobulin antibody by the high price of healthy human plasma protein low temperature ethanol separation or other separation methods approved separation and purification, and by virus removal and inactivation treatment is made. Mainly used for rabies or other crazy animal bites, scratches patient’s passive immunization.

In this report, we study ERIG (Equine Rabies Immunoglobulin) and HRIG (Human Rabies Immunoglobulin)

Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) key players include CSL Behring, Grifols, Sanofi, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, HRIG is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Category III Exposure, followed by Category II Exposure.

The global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) market was valued at US$ 362 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 568.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

ERIG

HRIG

Segment by Application

Category II Exposure

Category III Exposure

By Company

CSL Behring

Grifols

Sanofi

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

CNBG

Kamada

CBPO

Shuanglin Bio

Weiguang Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Bharat Serum

VINS

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

