Interdental Brush Market to make a new high by reaching USD 303.2 Mn by 2028

An interdental brush is a tiny toothbrush created to thoroughly clean the spots between teeth, known as interproximal spaces. Interdental brushes assist to protect against periodontal health problem by eliminating fragments of nutrition and tooth plaque from between the tooth enamel.

Global Interdental Brush key players include Trisa, GUM(Sunstar), Tepe, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, 0.6mm-1.2mm is the largest segment, with a share about 50%.

The global Interdental Brush market was valued at US$ 217 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 303.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Interdental Brush volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Interdental Brush market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Below 0.6mm

6mm-1.2mm

Above 1.2mm

Segment by Application

Daily Cleaning

Periodontal Disease Patients

By Company

Trisa

GUM(Sunstar)

Tepe

Lion

Oral-B

Curaprox

Colgate

Plackers

Yawaraka

Dentek

Sang-A E-Clean

Dentalpro

Okamura

Erskine Oral Care

Wisdom

Peri-dent

Staino

Guangzhou Wei Mei Zi

Tandex A/S

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

