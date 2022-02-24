Linear Guide Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4959.9 Mn by 2028: The Market Reports

This report studies the Linear Guide Rail market, a Linear Guide (Linear rolling guide) allows a type of linear motion that utilizes rolling balls. By using circulating balls between the rail and the block, a Linear Guide can achieve high precision linear motion. Compared to a traditional slide, the coefficient of friction for a Linear Guide is only 1/50th. Because of the restraint effect between the rails and the blocks, Linear Guides can take up loads in both the up/down and the left/right directions. With these features, Linear Guides can greatly enhance moving accuracy; it is especially true when accompanied with precision ballscrews.

Global Linear Guide key players include THK, Hiwin, Bosch Rexroth, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by USA and Japan, both have a share about 30 percent.

The global Linear Guide market was valued at US$ 2913 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 4959.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-linear-guide-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ball Guide Rail

Roller Guide Rail

Needle Guide Tail

Others

Segment by Application

CNC Machine

Automation Equipment

Precision Electronic Machinery

Others

By Company

THK

HIWIN

NSK

Bosch Rexroth

IKO

Schaeffler

PMI

PBC Linear

Schneeberger

SBC

TBI MOTION

Rollon

CPC

Danaher

HTPM

Best Precision

Yigong China

HJMT

DMTG

Shandong Sair

ZNT

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com